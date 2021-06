We are going to continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow and through the weekend. Make sure you keep your umbrella with you and the notifications set to ‘on’ in your WLOX Weather App. Today, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time leading to localized flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around, and find an alternate path. Tonight, will be warm and muggy with lows staying in the 70s. We expect to see more on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. Rain chances stay pretty high through Wednesday.