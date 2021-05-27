Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 FE if you want to save a little, and the Tab A7 Lite if you want to save a lot

Ask someone on the street to name a tablet and chances are they’ll mention the iPad. While many Android phone brands from Google to Huawei to Xiaomi have attempted to make their own flagship tablets, only Samsung has the combination of brand power, global availability, technological resources, and marketing muscle to really compete against Apple. So for better or for worse, Samsung’s phones and tablets are often the representative Android product. So, with Apple’s newest iPad Pro just hitting the market, we decided to put it up against Samsung’s most recent tablet.