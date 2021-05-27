Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 FE if you want to save a little, and the Tab A7 Lite if you want to save a lot
Samsung seems to be the only Android manufacturer interested in premium tablets. Incidentally, it also had a major hit with last year's Galaxy S20 FE, offering flagship specs with cheaper materials and a few cut corners. So now, after a whole lot of leaks, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is official. Samsung also announced the Tab A7 Lite, for the less lucrative but far wider market of budget tablets.www.androidpolice.com