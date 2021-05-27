Cancel
Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 FE if you want to save a little, and the Tab A7 Lite if you want to save a lot

By Michael Crider
Samsung seems to be the only Android manufacturer interested in premium tablets. Incidentally, it also had a major hit with last year's Galaxy S20 FE, offering flagship specs with cheaper materials and a few cut corners. So now, after a whole lot of leaks, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is official. Samsung also announced the Tab A7 Lite, for the less lucrative but far wider market of budget tablets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Android Police

