McAllen, Texas – Village in the Valley (ViVa) is hosting a political debate with mayoral run-off candidates, Javier Villalobos and Veronica Vela Whitacre, on May 25, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The event will be held at BT. Church – McAllen, 2001 Trenton Rd, and is open to everyone. Both candidates will be in attendance to discuss their platform and share their vision for the City of McAllen.