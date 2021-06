The Justice Department tried to seize the email records of four New York Times reporters and imposed a gag order on the newspaper’s executives to keep the matter from going public, a lawyer for the paper said late Friday. David McCraw said he was finally free to sound the alarm about the “stunning” situation after a federal court lifted a gag order that had been in place since March 3 preventing him and other executives from telling the newspaper’s leadership about the government’s secret battle to identify the reporters’ sources. The hunt for sources is said to have begun in the final days of the Trump administration, but it continued even after President Joe Biden took over, according to the Times.