What Is an Umbrella Species? Definition and Examples

By Emily Rhode
Tree Hugger
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmbrella species are species that are selected as representatives of their ecosystem when conservation plans are being made. By protecting these organisms, other species that are a part of their ecosystem will also benefit under the same conservation "umbrella." An umbrella species is usually chosen to make ecosystem management strategies easier in areas where there are a large number of species of concern or where the true biodiversity of an ecosystem isn’t known.

www.treehugger.com
