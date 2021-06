The San Francisco Giants played their most chaotic and ludicrous game of the season on Friday night, but the good news is that they won. Now I’m going to skip the the first seven innings, because the eighth inning until the end of the game contained more drama and shenanigans than most weeks of baseball. The “last time, on innings one through seven” mini-recap is that Anthony DeSclafani was markedly better (but not all that good) than the last time he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, Steven Duggar homered, and the teams were tied 2-2 when the eighth inning rolled around.