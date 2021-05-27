Lakers News: HBO’s ‘The Shop’ New Season Starts With Episode Featuring LeBron James, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny & Others
The series presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED debuted back in 2018 and have since included guests such as former President Barack Obama, actor Will Smith, rappers Drake and Snoop Dogg, and professional athletes like Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski. Some of the topics that will be discussed for this episode are performing on the big stage, the challenges of parenthood and the intrigue surrounding Bad Bunny's time on WrestleMania.www.lakers365.com