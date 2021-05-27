Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

There’s a lot of confusion around the REAL ID Act, particularly when it comes to air travel. The act was slated to become law on Oct. 1, 2020. However, the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the execution date back yet again. Now, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), all U.S. travelers must meet the REAL ID requirements to board domestic flights by May 3, 2023. So, what does this mean, and how should you go about it? In this post, we’ll clear things up regarding this issue and also explain the use of your passport when traveling domestically.