Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning to travel to Mexico, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mexico is open to travelers. There is no need to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though most resorts ask guests to fill out health questionnaires. The land border between Mexico and the United States is closed for nonessential travel through at least June 21. However, air travel is allowed.

keyt.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Cabo San Lucas#The Us Embassy#Pcr#Sanidad Internacional#Covid#Baja California Sur#Airbnb#American Travelers#Cancun#Oaxaca#United States#Nonessential Travel#Quaint Towns#Offer#Quarantine#Sensational Beaches#Restrictions#Home#Incredible Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
News Break
Public Health
Place
Mexico City
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon GO 7-Eleven Mexico: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon GO will be hosting a special weekend event, working with Verizon in the United States, 7-Eleven in Mexico, and Yoshinoya in Japan. Order a ticket and catch exciting Pokemon during this event. Pokemon GO 7-Eleven Mexico: Everything You Need to Know. Pokemon GO's collaboration with 7-Eleven in Mexico will...
Worldmilfordmirror.com

Mexico to use US vaccines mainly on border, at resorts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials said Thursday the United States is donating a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine that will be used mainly along the border and at resorts frequented by Americans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wrote in his social media accounts that U.S....
Public HealthLeader-Telegram

Mexico City to reopen most activities as COVID-19 outbreak improves

MEXICO CITY — Mexico City is reopening schools, convention centers and concert halls this month as COVID-19 cases and deaths reached their lowest levels in more than a year, even as the outbreak worsens in other parts of Latin America. Soccer stadiums and movie theaters will be able to fill...
Pharmaceuticals104.1 WIKY

Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 million J&J COVID-19 vaccines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against COVID-19. “I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people,” Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.
U.S. Politicsthemanual.com

Do You Need a Passport to Travel in the US?

There’s a lot of confusion around the REAL ID Act, particularly when it comes to air travel. The act was slated to become law on Oct. 1, 2020. However, the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the execution date back yet again. Now, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), all U.S. travelers must meet the REAL ID requirements to board domestic flights by May 3, 2023. So, what does this mean, and how should you go about it? In this post, we’ll clear things up regarding this issue and also explain the use of your passport when traveling domestically.
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Covid-19 Test Experience At The Puerto Vallarta (PVR) Airport In Mexico

Unlike Playa del Carmen or Tulum, there are no conveniently located tents for Covid-19 testing in Puerto Vallarta for visitors to use when they need tests for travel purposes. As I have been in and out of Puerto Vallarta several times this year, I have seen the tent right outside of the airport several times and decided to try it out earlier this week as I needed a PCR-RT test to enter Brazil.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

American Airlines’ New Nonstop Flights to Saint Lucia

American Airlines has launched a pair of new routes to the island of Saint Lucia, Caribbean Journal has learned. The flights, which officially kicked off this weekend, include new nonstop flights from both Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. “I am very happy to...
Presidential Electionriverbender.com

Mexico's midterms raise question of López Obrador's legacy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president depicts Sunday’s congressional, state and local elections as the last opportunity to keep conservatives from returning to power, while opponents say it is a twilight battle to defend the country’s democratic institutions against a powerful populist. Security analysts worry that gangs and drug cartels are playing a role in local politics in some towns, after the killings of about three dozen candidates.
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Why Has AMLO Accused USAID of a “Coup Against Mexico”?

“It’s not like USAID is going to invade somebody,” the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Obama-era chief Gayle Smith told the New York Times in April. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is apparently not so sure. U.S. organizations like USAID, the National Endowment for Democracy, the Ford Foundation,...
ImmigrationBoston Globe

Fivefold surge in migrants en route to US overwhelms Panama

Panama is struggling to cope with a five-fold increase in migrants who trek for days through its dense southern jungle in the hope of reaching the United States, according to the country’s top diplomat. The migrants, from as far away as Senegal and Nigeria, are starting to overwhelm Panama's shelters...
Presidential ElectionBrookings Institution

The profound issues at stake in Mexico’s midterms

On June 6, the Mexican people will vote in the country’s midterm elections. Midterms frequently draw less attention than voting for the president. But far more is up for grabs than the country’s Chamber of Deputies, 15 of the 32 state governorships, 30 state congresses and some 1,900 municipal governments. At stake is not just President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s free hand to rule for his remaining three years but also key elements of the Mexican democracy and the very rule of law.
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

LAX bracing for 300% increase in international travel

LOS ANGELES — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday, June 4 that it expects a 300% increase in the number of international travelers moving through the Los Angeles International Airport this summer compared to last summer, as more people in the U.S. and abroad get vaccinated and are eager to travel again.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Mexican President Hints at Possible Cabinet Changes After Election

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday hinted at possible changes to his cabinet in the second half of his administration, saying that mid-term elections marked a "before and after" point when asked if he planned a shake-up. Mexico holds elections on Sunday that will determine who controls the lower house of Congress, as well as 15 governorships and hundreds of lower elected offices.
Militaryairinsight.com

The military overtakes Mexican Civil Aviation Authorities

In the last few months, the military has been overtaking strategic posts within the Mexican Civil Aviation Authorities. The current Government is appointing present and former military men to run the civil aviation regulatory organizations in the country, leading to many questions regarding efficiency. How did the military start overtaking...
Chicago, ILescape.flights

Cheap Flights: Chicago to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico $178 r/t [September-October] – Delta

The details on this page were accurate when this post was last updated (see time-stamp). Deals are usually valid 24 to 72 hours after posting, but can expire at any time. This website contains cookies for personalized ads and links to companies that may compensate this site when you click on their link. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of ads, affiliate links, and cookies.