Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Lunar eclipse · super moon, lights Maui sky

Maui News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst photo: A portion of the moon begins to disappear in the skies above Kahului at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday during the first total lunar eclipse since 2019. It was dubbed a “super flower blood moon” because of the blood-red color the moon takes on when it’s completely eclipsed, the fact that it will be the biggest full moon of the year and because the full moon in May is commonly called the flower moon, according to National Geographic. Second photo: The “super flower blood moon” is visible as it is eclipsed by the shadow of Earth at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday. This photo was taken from Kihei before high clouds floated in to obscure the view.

www.mauinews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flower Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Full Moon#Blood Moon#Total Eclipse#Earth#National Geographic#Maui#Kahului#Color#Kihei#The View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyourcommunitynow.com

Blood Moon: Total Lunar Eclipse Energies and What They Mean for You

Most likely, you have already been feeling this shift in energy. What does it mean for you?. Although you may not be able to see this Lunar eclipse from where you're positioned on the planet, there's a good chance you're feeling it. Right now, the energies that are being brought in by this Total Lunar Eclipse (May 26) are no joke. When you're feeling extra sensitive, Astrology can be a great place to go to try and make sense of unexplainable feelings and synchronicities arising in your life.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Supermoon live: What time to see ‘super flower blood moon’ lunar eclipse and all the latest photos

Night sky watchers across the world have been enjoying a “super flower blood moon”, a spectacular phenomenon caused by the May full moon coinciding with both the satellite being at its closest point to the Earth during its orbit - making it appear larger and brighter - and a lunar eclipse causing the moon to turn red as it drifts into our planet’s shadow.The sight has made for extraordinary photographs from the Western United States to Sydney Harbour but, somewhat typically, amateur astronomers in the UK watching the skies from Stonehenge were left frustrated by heavy cloud cover obscuring their view.While the supermoon is visible across the world, the partial eclipse will only be viewable in parts of the US, eastern Latin Americas and eastern regions of Russia and Asia, although it will be streamable in the UK this morning.‘Blood’ supermoon will be most spectacular in yearsWhat is the rare lunar spectacle and when will it appear?How to see the celestial event in Asia and AmericaWhat is the meaning behind the May full moon’s name?
AstronomyYakima Herald Republic

Share your photos from this morning's super blood moon eclipse

Did you catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse? On the west coast, folks with a view of the southwest sky and clear weather this morning around 4 a.m. were in for a treat. Troy J. Carpenter, administrator at Goldendale Observatory State Park, says the weather was perfect for stargazing at the observatory. The moment of greatest eclipse was 4:19 a.m.
Astronomyreikirays.com

Reiki and the Full Super Moon Eclipse in Sagittarius

We are already starting to hear a lot of buzz around the next full moon because not only will it be another super moon, but it will also be a lunar eclipse. As Reiki practitioners, we can apply the language of Astrology to our daily Reiki practice. Astrology compliments Reiki by providing you with insight as to what area of your life would benefit from Reiki. To follow is a brief explanation of what the placement of this full moon/lunar eclipse means, and a few ways to apply Reiki to this favorable cycle.
AstronomyPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Super Flower Blood Moon lights up Central Florida sky and social media

A rare sight blossomed over Central Florida’s night sky Wednesday morning — a Super Flower Blood Moon. Yes, that’s a real thing, well, two celestial events happening at the same time. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon due to the abundance of flowers that bud during springtime. The full moon happened to also be a supermoon, or a full moon with a larger appearance due to its closer ...
Astronomyyoursun.com

Star-gazer: Super “Blood Flower Moon” in eclipse

HAWAII — The very first total lunar eclipse of 2021 would coincide with my 40th wedding anniversary. Hawaii was the only U.S. state in a position to view this eclipse event in its entirety. My wife and I had been to the Hawaiian islands several times and she had wanted to return to celebrate our 40 years of marriage. The eclipse as seen from Kuai would occur late May 25 into the early morning of May 26.
Astronomycreators.com

New Moon Preparations

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One quest that's worthy of you is the quest to become masterful at reading the room. Even the most familiar rooms have more to offer once you tune into their particular frequency and adjust your own accordingly. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The action won't be controlled....
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The 'ring of fire' solar eclipse of 2021: What time does it begin?

The "ring of fire" solar eclipse is coming up Thursday (June 10) and here's when you can watch it. The eclipse will be visible will be partially visible from the United States, northern Canada, Europe, northern Asia, Russia and Greenland, according to Time and Date. You can also watch it live online with several live webcasts, and if you live in any of the areas where it's visible and it's safe to travel, you can look at it outside — just make sure to wear proper eye protection.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has found some mysterious rocks (photos)

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance is starting to take the measure of its new Red Planet home. For the past five weeks, Perseverance has been focused primarily on supporting and documenting the pioneering flights of its little cousin, NASA's 4-lb. (1.8 kilograms) Mars helicopter Ingenuity. But the car-sized rover has been doing science work of its own in the background as well.
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

Religious Expert says Thursday’s Eclipse will Signal the End of the World

Earthlings have until Thursday to get their affairs in order — if Pastor Paul Begley is right. The Indiana-based evangelist says this Thursday’s “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse, which will turn the sun into a burning crescent for Russian stargazers, will be a sign from God that the end is near. As proof, he points to Genesis 1:14, which reads, “And God said, ‘Let there be lights in the expanse of the sky to distinguish between the day and the night, and let them be signs to mark the seasons and days and years.’”