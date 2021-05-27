Lunar eclipse · super moon, lights Maui sky

Night sky watchers across the world have been enjoying a “super flower blood moon”, a spectacular phenomenon caused by the May full moon coinciding with both the satellite being at its closest point to the Earth during its orbit - making it appear larger and brighter - and a lunar eclipse causing the moon to turn red as it drifts into our planet’s shadow.The sight has made for extraordinary photographs from the Western United States to Sydney Harbour but, somewhat typically, amateur astronomers in the UK watching the skies from Stonehenge were left frustrated by heavy cloud cover obscuring their view.While the supermoon is visible across the world, the partial eclipse will only be viewable in parts of the US, eastern Latin Americas and eastern regions of Russia and Asia, although it will be streamable in the UK this morning.‘Blood’ supermoon will be most spectacular in yearsWhat is the rare lunar spectacle and when will it appear?How to see the celestial event in Asia and AmericaWhat is the meaning behind the May full moon’s name?