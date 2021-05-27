Cancel
Can Covid vaccines disrupt menstrual cycles? – podcast

By Nicola Davis
The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen getting a Covid jab you will be read a list of potential side-effects. You’ll even be given a leaflet to take home with the side-effects on them, and none of those includes changes in menstruation. After anecdotal reports of bleeding, Dr Kate Clancy and Dr Katharine Lee speak to Nicola Davis about why they launched a survey documenting events of this kind.

#Covid#Menstrual Cycles#Menstruation#Potential Side Effects#Anecdotal Reports#Bleeding#Dr Katharine Lee#Dr Kate Clancy
