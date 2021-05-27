City’s Maglev DEIS Review Focuses on Inflated Benefits

The City of Greenbelt filed its comments on Monday, May 24, on the Baltimore-Washington SCMaglev Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). Greenbelt’s comments, which were endorsed by the City of College Park and the Town of Landover Hills, uncovered 222 pages worth of errors and omissions in the DEIS. Chief among these is that the project’s ridership estimates and related projections are grossly over-inflated, leading to further inflation of estimated congestion relief and projected revenues. These fundamental flaws are apparent despite the fact that the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) failed to provide key information to the public, including the project’s ridership modeling reports, which are the foundation for much of the information in the DEIS.