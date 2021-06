The main reason behind any healthcare practice preferring to outsource their medical billing and coding process is to mainly focus on patient care. If you are a small practice and have few smaller tasks, you may think home-based medical billing can work for your business. But in reality, outsourcing your medical billing process can save you huge dollars. There are many medical billing companies into existence, but choosing the best one always remains a hectic task for healthcare practices. Before you dive into, these are the parameters that you should look into while selecting the best medical billing company.