Chris Haley’s Film on Unmarked Slave Graves Has Local Origins

By Kyla Hanington
greenbeltnewsreview.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere didn’t seem to be a better place to walk with Chris Haley and to talk about his powerful new film Unmarked than among Greenbelt’s own unmarked stones at the historic Turner Cemetery. We met there late one Sunday afternoon to talk about the documentary, which explores the search for the burial places of enslaved people and the critical efforts being made to preserve and to honor those graves. The 40-minute film looks particularly at efforts being made in Virginia as well as at the site of the former Belvoir Plantation in Crownsville, Md.

