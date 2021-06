Pete and Rob are joined by guest David Satriano to go around the League and discuss each Stanley Cup Playoff series. The guys talk about the apparent collision course of the Avalanche and Lightning and whether the Hurricanes and/or Golden Knights can get back into their series. Debates include the Jets-Canadiens matchup, Montreal’s playoff ceiling and where the Maple Leafs should go from here after their latest playoff disappointment. The hosts weigh the betting appeal of the Islanders as their series against the Bruins shifts to Nassau Coliseum and Jets after their long layoff. Other players mentioned include Petr Mrazek, Alex Killorn, Cale Makar, Tyler Toffoli, Mark Scheifele, Jeff Petry, Semyon Varlamov and offseason developments surrounding Seth Jones of the Blue Jackets and Canucks prospect Vasily Podkolzin.