Hauschild Engineering Announces New Sales Partners

Company Also Enhances Minority Shareholder Protections. NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ: MDCA) – MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners" or the "Company") announced today that it has received notice from Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell") providing its intended designees to the Board of Directors upon the closing of the combination transaction between MDC and Stagwell (the "Transaction"). It also announced that it has entered into an amendment to its transaction agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") with Stagwell which provides increased protection to MDC minority shareholders, including a requirement that the Board of Directors of the combined company be majority independent.