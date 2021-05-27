Cancel
Hauschild Engineering Announces New Sales Partners

By Editorial Advisory Board
pcimag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMM, Germany — Hauschild Engineering announced that it is expanding its worldwide sales network by adding new sales representatives and distributors. The new agreements make the Hauschild SpeedMixer® product lines and accessories available locally in six additional countries. Since the end of 2020, laboratory managers in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have been able to contact Derox in Riga, and interested parties in Israel are benefitting from equipment and advice provided by Levenson Agencies, a family business specializing in the distribution of laboratory equipment.

