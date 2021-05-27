Cancel
Business

BYK's High-Throughput Screening Can Cut Testing Time from Months to Days

By Editorial Advisory Board
pcimag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESEL, Germany — With its one-of-a-kind digital lab, specialty chemicals manufacturer BYK is launching into a new era of applications technology and giving a whole new dimension to its range of tailor-made additive solutions for its customers. "The fully automated high throughput screening (HTS) system at BYK performs series tests...

Engineeringarxiv.org

High-Throughput Study of Antisolvents on the Stability of Multicomponent Metal Halide Perovskites through Robotics-Based Synthesis and Machine Learning Approaches

Antisolvent crystallization methods are frequently used to fabricate high-quality perovskite thin films, to produce sizable single crystals, and to synthesize nanoparticles at room temperature. However, a systematic exploration of the effect of specific antisolvents on the intrinsic stability of multicomponent metal halide perovskites has yet to be demonstrated. Here, we develop a high-throughput experimental workflow that incorporates chemical robotic synthesis, automated characterization, and machine learning techniques to explore how the choice of antisolvent affects the intrinsic stability of binary perovskite systems in ambient conditions over time. Different combinations of the endmembers, MAPbI3, MAPbBr3, FAPbI3, FAPbBr3, CsPbI3, and CsPbBr3, are used to synthesize 15 combinatorial libraries, each with 96 unique combinations. In total, roughly 1100 different compositions are synthesized. Each library is fabricated twice using two different antisolvents: toluene and chloroform. Once synthesized, photoluminescence spectroscopy is automatically performed every 5 minutes for approximately 6 hours. Non-negative Matrix Factorization (NMF) is then utilized to map the time- and compositional-dependent optoelectronic properties. Through the utilization of this workflow for each library, we demonstrate that the selection of antisolvent is critical to the stability of metal halide perovskites in ambient conditions. We explore possible dynamical processes, such as halide segregation, responsible for either the stability or eventual degradation as caused by the choice of antisolvent. Overall, this high-throughput study demonstrates the vital role that antisolvents play in the synthesis of high-quality multicomponent metal halide perovskite systems.
Healthsamachar-news.com

Vaccine Takes Time for Harvesting and Quality Testing, This Cannot Be Done Overnight: Govt

Vaccine, being a biological product, takes time for harvesting and quality testing and this cannot be done overnight to ensure a safe product, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The ministry said Government of India, through the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), is regularly interacting with national and international manufacturers like Pfizer, Moderna to make vaccines available in the country. “The concrete actions are a stern indication that Government of India is making all out efforts to increase vaccine production in the country as well as attracting foreign vaccine manufacturers to supply the required vaccine doses for national Covid vaccination programme,” the ministry in a statement.