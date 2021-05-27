Cancel
Internet

Whistleblowers Expose FB Vax Censorship

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhistleblowers inside Facebook just exposed the extreme censorship of any “vaccine hesitancy” (VH)—which includes the CDC VAERS report and personal stories of adverse reactions or deaths from the injections. Facebook is just one of many that are censoring important medical information. Sadly, I just did a national radio interview when...

Related
EconomyHarvard Health

Internal Investigations, Whistleblowing and External Monitoring

Klaus J. Hopt is former director at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law, Hamburg, Germany. This post is based on his recent paper. The establishment and use of internal investigations, whistleblowing and external monitoring is a topic of current importance for scholarship, legislation and corporate practice. Internal investigations into (suspected) legal violations by companies, sometimes triggered by whistleblowing and, of late, sometimes tracked by external monitoring are components of corporate compliance. These three information and enforcement channels relate to the core area of corporate management and they are a task of the management and/or the board. The Board must investigate suspected legal violations in the company, but it has broad discretion as to the manner in which the specific violation of law should be addressed and as to the necessary scope of the inquiry. In practice, a typical sequence of a stages and steps has been established in practice for internal investigations: (1) Indication of an incident: plausibility assessment, preparation, possible ad hoc measures, investigation; (2) Legal assessment of the interim result based on the facts at hand, data analysis and interviews; (3) Result and reporting: measures, tracking, follow-up and identification of lessons learned. There is a broad and detailed body of comparative legal experiences from the USA, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and other European countries on internal investigations, whistleblowing and external monitoring. These experiences are reported in detail in the corresponding article in the European Company and Financial Law Review (ECFR) 2021, October issue.
Healthcitizensjournal.us

A Conversation on Scientific Censorship in Canada

The AIER Authors Corner Podcast has seen many exciting guests since its first episode back in September of 2020. Without exaggeration, some of the most profound intellectuals on the planet have spoken on the show, from the great economist Deirdre McCloskey to the legal giant Richard Epstein. The following episode is one that does not bring me feelings of excitement and honor, but tragedy and concern.
InternetBoston Herald

Editorial: Facebook failures exposed

Facebook is not a media outlet. It’s a great aggregator of news, for sure. But it has an outsized influence in our social-media age that should not be mistaken for journalism. The rush to comment on everything from fancy dinners to UFOs — especially via smartphones — is free speech...
InternetPosted by
HealthDay

Bots Blamed for COVID Misinformation on Facebook

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Bots, not individual users, drive much of the COVID-19 misinformation on Facebook, according to a new study. Bots are large numbers of automated accounts controlled by single users. "The coronavirus pandemic has sparked what the World Health Organization has called an 'infodemic' of...
Internetslashdot.org

Twitter Suspends COVID Whistleblower Rebekah Jones

Twitter has suspended the account of Rebekah Jones, the former dashboard manager for the Florida Department of Health who falsely claimed she was ordered to alter raw data in order to make the state's coronavirus response look better. Jones initially claimed she was fired from her role as a dashboard...
POTUSWashington Post

The Health 202: The pandemic intensified the tech censorship debate

For four months, Facebook censored claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China. But the company has reversed its stance, in a prime example of how the pandemic has intensified the free speech questions already plaguing social media titans. The decision has thrown into sharp relief the challenges of evaluating misinformation amid evolving scientific debates.
Educationnewpaper24.com

Stunning Case of Tutorial Censorship – NEWPAPER24

On this interview, professor Mark Crispin Miller, Ph.D., offers us with a startling instance of a crackdown on tutorial freedom, with dire implications without spending a dime speech in America immediately. Paradoxically, it was his educating college students the right way to query propaganda, and to withstand it, that introduced on the curtailment of his tutorial freedom, after over 20 years of educating that necessary topic at New York College.
Internettrust.org

OPINION: Big tech needs a reset on Chinese censorship

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. Doing business in China forces companies to abandon commitments to human rights, which is increasingly impacting internet freedom beyond China’s borders. By Michael Caster, Asia Digital Programme Manager with Article 19.
Internetplatformer.news

How censorship became the new crisis for social networks

A new presidential administration has a way of resetting the conversation. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 triggered a global reckoning over the power that tech platforms have to spread misinformation and empower right-wing authoritarians. Since Joe Biden took office, I’ve been eager to see how the broader conversation around tech and society would change. And just a few months in, it’s clear that the prevailing narrative has flipped: the big story is no longer about what Big Tech is leaving up — it’s about what the platforms are taking down.
Public Healthpatriotdailypress.org

Horowitz: The censorship of ivermectin is the biggest story of COVID

Last week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister launched a $1 million grant to convince “hesitant” communities to get themselves vaccinated with one of the experimental shots on the market. But if people are hesitant about an experimental gene therapy that has already racked up a record number of serious adverse events on the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), why not spend the money persuading people to get ivermectin, a safe and effective early and prophylactic COVID treatment that has been approved by the FDA and the WHO for other uses for years?
Internetpopulist.press

Facebook Whistleblower Drops Bomb on Zuck

Project Veritas on Friday published leaked video of Mark Zuckerberg listing punishments for Facebook whistleblowers. Zuckerberg criticized insider Morgan Kahmann for blowing the whistle on Facebook’s effort to secretly censor Covid vaccine concerns on a global scale. The documents obtained by Project Veritas show Facebook’s efforts to curb “vaccine hesitancy”...
InternetPosted by
Newsweek

Every Major Company to Leave Facebook So Far

Coffee giant Starbucks left Facebook scrambling after the popular chain reportedly threatened to remove its advertising from the platform over frustrations regarding hateful comments left on posts about racial and social justice issues. "Starbucks is in the process of evaluating their organic presence on FB, and whether they should continue...