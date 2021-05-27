Challengers Sweep GHI Board Election in Record Turnout
With exceptionally high voter turnout at the 2021 annual Greenbelt Homes Inc. (GHI) election, members voted for generational change on a scale the cooperative hasn’t seen in decades. None of the five members of the board of directors elected two years ago will remain in office after Thursday, May 20, when the new board is seated. This is in sharp contrast to recent board elections, which have been uncontested since 2017.www.greenbeltnewsreview.com