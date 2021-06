Hua Hong Semiconductor has announced mass production of 12in silicon wafers on its 90nm BCD process. Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has announced mass production of 12in silicon wafers on its 90nm BCD process. Featuring better electrical parameters and excellent yield due to the stability of its 12” process, Hua Hong’s 90nm BCD process provides a more competitive manufacturing solution for chip applications such as digital power supplies and digital audio amplifiers. The company is continuing to invest R&D resources to enhance the technical advantages of its process platform, further augmenting its CMOS and LDMOS offerings, enabling user access to greater design integration and flexibility, and providing customers with more cost-effective wafer foundry solutions.