April 26 City Council Meeting Covers Budget, Runs Late

As previously reported, at its April 26 regular meeting the Greenbelt City Council took action on two proposed resolutions that were introduced for second reading. If it is not petitioned to referendum by the voters, one of these resolutions will convert the city’s Absentee Voting program into a full-fledged Mail-in Voting program. It will continue to serve the needs of voters who have used Absentee Voting, but it is hoped that it will bring in new voters as well. In-person voting on election day and Early Voting in the weeks preceding will continue to be available.