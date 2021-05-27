Cancel
Computers

Acer has new Predator gaming laptops and peripherals, including a 5G router

Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer recently refreshed the Predator Triton 300 and Helios 300 gaming laptops, but it's already back with more gaming laptops today. The company has announced the new Predator Triton 500 SE and Predator Helios 500, along with some peripherals that aim to improve the mobile gaming experience. The Predator Triton...

www.neowin.net
News Break
Technology
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Computers
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Acer's New Laptop Features SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D Screen

3D screen technology has already had its heyday, right? Not according to leading hardware manufacturer, Acer, who has announced a new type of 3D technology known as SpatialLabs. The new 3D tech produces 3D images without requiring special glasses to view the end product, a marked departure from other 3D...
Video Gameswepc.com

Acer Announce New HDR Monitors Into Their Predator Gaming Portfolio

After the successful launch of the latest Nitro monitors, Acer is now announcing the release of three new HDR Gaming monitors into their ever-popular Predator gaming portfolio. The new monitors will offer something for everyone, including console gamers, general users, and hardcore competitive gamers. The three monitors in question are...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Computerstechadvisor.com

Acer is bringing stereoscopic 3D back - into a laptop display

Instead, the company’s new SpatialLabs 3D tech is destined for its ConceptD line, a series of products designed specifically for professional creatives. In this case, the target market is product designers, architects, and 3D modelers for videogames and animation, all of whom would now be able to assess their work in 3D in real-time.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Gaming Laptop Market is Booming Worldwide | Acer, Dell, Lenovo

Latest released the research study on Global Gaming Laptop Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gaming Laptop Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gaming Laptop. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Acer Inc. (Taiwan),AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan),Dell Inc. (United States),Lenovo (Hong Kong),Samsung Group (South Korea),MSI (Taiwan),ORIGIN PC (United States),AORUS (Taiwan),Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States).
Computerstechadvisor.com

Acer squeezes an RTX 3050 Ti into the ultra-portable Swift X laptop

Nvidia’s latest laptop GPU brings with it support for features like Ray-tracing and DLSS, though Acer isn’t pitching the Swift X as a gaming device. Instead, the company sees it as a mainstream productivity device for workers and creators on the go who don’t quite need to make the jump to Acer’s ConceptD creator line.
Computerseteknix.com

Gigabyte Launches New Ryzen-powered Gaming Laptops

Hot on the release of the new generation of AERO creator and AORUS professional gaming laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, the world-leading PC brand, GIGABYTE is proud to unveil the all-new mid-range gaming laptop series: GIGABYTE GAMING laptops. Introducing two models, the A5 and A7 laptops made for multitasking. Beyond gaming, the A7 laptop is GIGABYTE’s first mid-end gaming laptop equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.
ComputersThe Journal

Acer Rolling Out Updates to Gaming Desktops, Displays

Acer today announced updates to its Nitro and Predator Orion lines of gaming desktops, arriving in July. It’s also rolling out three new HDR gaming displays later this year. The upcoming Predator Orion 3000 update is a mid-tower design offering an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor (up to eight cores), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and up to 64 GB of 3.2 GHz DDR4 memory. Orther features include:
Computersreviewgeek.com

Repairability and Sustainability Drive Acer’s New Aspire Vero Laptop

Along with its new gaming and “lifestyle” laptops, Acer is debuting the Aspire Vero, a 15-inch laptop with keycaps and a chassis made from 50% post-consumer plastic. More impressively, Acer says that the Aspire Vero is easy to open up for repairs and has upgradeable storage and memory. Most eco-friendly...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

SteelSeries launches new ‘Prime’ gaming peripherals

SteelSeries is now introducing ‘Prime’ a collection of game mice designed specifically for esports. SteelSeries’ Prime mouse lineup with equipped with revolutionary ‘Optical Magnetic’ switches and are engineered to last 5x longer than other gaming peripherals. Gamers are able to choose from three differtent opticans based their play style: Prime,...
NFLreviewgeek.com

These Three New Thin and Light Laptops from Acer are Perfect for Hybrid Workers

In a recent announcement, Acer revealed three new laptops that focus on a thin and light design—the Swift X, the TravelMate P6, and the TravelMate Spin P6. Their ultra-portable designs all pack high-performance hardware that’s perfect for hybrid professionals. The Swift X. The stunning new Swift X joins Acer’s popular...
Computerstechgig.com

Acer to launch laptops with Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU in India by Mid July

A post from Reddit says that the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU Acer laptops will soon be launched in India. Acer India's support team confirmed that laptops equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 are coming to India in response to a Facebook user query. Acer's powered laptops will be launched in the country in mid-July.
ComputersCNET

Acer Next May 2021: Predator gaming laptops and everything announced

Every spring, around the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, Acer holds its Next@Acer global press conference where it unveils its latest products for PC gaming and content creation, as well as stuff for everyone else who uses a computer. This year's livestream took place Thursday, and the company served up the usual mix of a few notable products sprinkled among a sea of rote upgrades. In this case, that means buffing up laptops and desktops for 2021 with the latest 11th-gen CPUs from Intel or AMD, the latest Nvidia GeForce and A series (the line formerly known as Quadro) GPUs and the newest screens.