10 Business Qualities That Every Working Professional Should Not Do Without

COVID has caused devastating effects on the globe, both in terms of loss of human lives and economic slowdown. However, ironically, most of us will also acknowledge that there has never been a more exciting time for the L&D community than today. Initiated by the pandemic and accelerated by the increasing need for upskilling and reskilling across organizations, L&D leaders have rightfully gained a much-deserved seat at the C-suite table and are spending time crafting strategies and solutions for employee engagement, enablement, and empowerment. Personally, I have not spent more time in my entire professional tenure upskilling myself than I have in the past year. And that is perhaps the case with most of us. Everyone is looking to learn and grow.