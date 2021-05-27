Cancel
Senator Chris Coons Says No One Who Has Ever Criticized Intellectual Property Can Head The Patent Office

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 18 days ago

There had been some talk that we might, once again, get someone to head the Patent Office who actually understood and appreciated the many trade-offs associated with monopoly rights around inventions. But apparently that's not happening. There's an article in The American Prospect saying that Senator Chris Coons -- one of the more maximalist of the copyright and patent maximalists in Congress -- has secured some sort of ridiculous deal with the Biden administration that no one who has ever criticized patents will be allowed to run the US Patent & Trademark Office.

