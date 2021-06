MIDDLEBURY | A woman was apprehended by Middlebury police officers last week in an incident related to her time at UVM Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. The person, unnamed at this time, was committed as a mental health patient and had left the hospital. Police officers later located her after she exited a local transit bus. Clearly upset, she was found and then asked that the officers shoot her. She was safely returned for professional care at the hospital.