Sheetz to Accept Cryptocurrencies In-Store and at the Pump

By Jackson Lewis
cspdailynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTOONA, Pa. — Convenience-store retailer Sheetz Inc. will be enabling digital currency payments via Flexa, a digital payments network, to provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up their vehicles at the pump using digital currencies such as bitcoin, ether, litecoin, dogecoin and more.

Business
