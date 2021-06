Batman: Detective Comics #1036 – Mariko Tamaki, Writer; Dan Mora, Clayton Henry, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist. Ray: Mariko Tamaki seems interested in answering one of the great unanswered questions of Gotham—how many people die there without anyone noticing? The murder of Sarah Worth has gripped the city, due to a combination of media attention and the demands of her father. Mr. Worth, the hulking criminal businessman, has no problem bursting into the Mayor’s office and openly threatening him, which means all police focus is on this case. But at the same time, her killer is out there hunting random women to virtually no attention. And then there’s the question of why exactly Sarah Worth—or someone who looks like her—just showed up on Bruce Wayne’s street begging for his help.