TOLEDO, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower ® Inc. (WELL) - Get Report today announced that it has appointed John F. Burkart as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Upon joining Welltower on July 19, 2021, Mr. Burkart will assume leadership responsibilities across the organization, including platform-wide operations, asset and portfolio management, data analytics, research, and joint venture partnerships. Mr. Burkart brings significant operational expertise to Welltower and will utilize a data-driven approach to drive platform efficiencies, capital allocation decisions, and technological innovation across the Company. He will serve on the Company's executive team and investment committee, and will report to Shankh Mitra, CEO and CIO.