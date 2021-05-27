Bellingham Softball Rebuilds in the 2021 Season

The Bellingham girls softball team is several games into the 2021 season, and Coach Dennis Baker (above) gives the run-down about the beginning of the season: “We are 1-5 so far, with the win being against Medway, six to three, but unfortunately we fell short in our 5 losses. Watching them play the last few games, I believe we may be turning the corner and finding our stride right now, and I know that we'll be very competitive between now and the end of the season. We are sort of in the preseason as we still figure out some positions and other strategies, but the games still count. I think we're getting better every game, and our team chemistry is certainly the thing we’re working on the most right now.”