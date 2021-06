RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico – June 9, 2021 – Robert-Jan Woltering has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Mexico and Central America for Accor Luxury Brands. In his new role, he will uphold consistent operational standards and maintain the highest levels of service excellence at all Accor luxury hotels in the region. Robert is also responsible for overseeing operations and hotel openings, such as introducing the SO/ brand to the region with the upcoming opening of SO/ Los Cabos Hotel & Residences, and the opening of Fairmont Costa Canuva in the Riviera Nayarit within the next few years. In addition, he will continue in his current role as the General Manager of Fairmont Mayakoba.