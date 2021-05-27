Cancel
J. M. Smucker Stock Sets Sights on 5th Straight Earnings Beat

By Schaeffer's Digital Content Team
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of J. M. Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) are down 1.2% to trade at $132.87 at last check, after Morgan Stanley maintained its "underweight" rating on the security ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report, which is due out before the open on Thursday, June 3. The analyst in question noted input cost inflation, as well as mixed performance across categories such as food and coffee. Below, we will further analyze how the equity has performed on the charts, and dive into some of its previous post-earnings moves.

