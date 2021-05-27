Cancel
Chicago, IL

The City of Chicago and The University of Chicago’s Crime Lab Launch the City’s First-Ever Violence Reduction Dashboard

By Site Editor
Chicago Defender
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayor’s Office announced the launch of the City’s Violence Reduction Dashboard to support the Mayor’s community-based approach to reducing violence in Chicago. This dashboard was created with support from the University of Chicago Crime Lab, and with vital input from a range of community stakeholders including street outreach and victim services providers as well as City departments. The Violence Reduction Dashboard and the corresponding datasets available on the Open Data Portal are a first of its kind public data-tool depicting data on community and domestic violence, victimization, and the City’s response to violence while prioritizing privacy. The dashboard illustrates the largely inequitable impact of violence in the city, both geographically and demographically. While Chicago is not alone in facing an increase in gun violence, Chicago is taking the lead in democratizing access to critical information that will enable our government, nonprofit leaders, and residents to work together toward better, more effective solutions.

