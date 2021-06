Building an NFL roster is no easy feat. That statement probably goes without saying, but there are layers upon layers of moving pieces at every stage of roster construction. It’s something like trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle with the pieces all face down, only a limited number of pieces the general manager can use, and 32 general managers all competing for pieces out of a common pool. All while the puzzle box itself tries to push the general managers to assemble the same mediocre picture.