Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

USCIRF Condemns Chinese Government’s Sanction on Former Commissioner

uscirf.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSCIRF Condemns Chinese Government’s Sanction on Former Commissioner. Washington, DC – The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) strongly condemns the Chinese government for imposing sanctions on former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore. The sanctions were reportedly imposed in retaliation for the U.S. Department of State’s 2020 International Religious Freedom Report and subsequent sanction against a Chinese official for abuses against Falun Gong practitioners. That State Department report is entirely separate and independent from USCIRF, which released its own annual report last month.

www.uscirf.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Government#Freedom Of Religion#International Sanctions#U S Sanctions#Human Rights Abuses#Sanctions Policy#Human Rights Violations#Falun Gong#State Department#Uyghurs#Tibetan Buddhists#Christians#Ccp#Turkic Muslims#The European Union#Communist#Cpc#Irfa#The U S Commission On#The U S Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

PRC Sanctions on a Former U.S. Official

The United States condemns the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) sanctions on a former U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commissioner. These sanctions follow the PRC’s March retaliatory sanctions against two USCIRF commissioners as well as Canadian, UK, and European officials, academics, and organizations. Those were implemented immediately after parallel sanctions announcements from the United States, Canada, UK, and the EU in response to serious human rights abuses against members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China sanctions US religious leader, former Trump appointee

The Chinese government has imposed retaliatory sanctions on an American citizen who served on the U.S. government’s commission on international religious freedom. The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against Johnnie Moore, an evangelical pastor and business owner, saying that he and his family are barred from entering mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau.
POTUSWashington Times

China sanctions evangelical leader Johnnie Moore, former Trump liaison

China said Wednesday it has sanctioned the Rev. Johnnie Moore, an evangelical leader who twice served on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and as a liaison for President Donald Trump. Under the sanction, Mr. Moore won’t be allowed to visit mainland China or its special administrative regions of...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

China bars U.S. evangelical in response to sanctioning of Chinese official

China said on Wednesday it had blocked an American evangelical leader and businessman and his family from visiting following the U.S. sanctioning of a Chinese official for alleged religious persecution. The Chinese Foreign Ministry imposed sanctions on Johnnie Moore, a member of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF),...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

Beijing slams U.S. bill to curtail China’s economy and military, preps anti-sanctions steps

Beijing decried a U.S. bill to curtail China’s economic and military ambitions, as Chinese lawmakers meet this week to discuss measures to counter U.S. sanctions. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday against the sprawling $250 billion bill passed by the Senate a day earlier, which supports U.S. high-tech investment and provides funding to counter the political influence of the Chinese Communist Party.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

China's Parliament Opposes U.S. Bill on Chinese Tech Threat

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. bill aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the official Xinhua news agency said. In a statement, the foreign affairs committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) said the bill displayed a Cold...
Politicsthenewstrace.com

Former Leader Secretary of UP become Election Commissioner, subsequent Lok Sabha might be underneath his supervision, know who’s Anoop Chandra Pandey

Former UP Leader Secretary And Retired IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey Appointed as Election Commissioner: President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed retired IAS officer and previous Leader Secretary of UP, Anoop Chandra Pandey as Election Commissioner. After this appointment, the entire contributors of the three-member fee will now with complete power oversee the a very powerful meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand subsequent yr. The Legislative Division of the Ministry of Legislation and Justice had issued a notification on this regard on Tuesday. Additionally Learn – New CEC Of India: Sushil Chandra replaces Sunil Arora because the twenty fourth Leader Election Commissioner of the rustic …
Miami, FLnewstalkflorida.com

Gov. DeSantis Signs Bills Combatting Chinese Communist Party’s Influence In US

MIAMI — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills Monday aimed at combating the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the U.S. The first bill is intended to safeguard public institutions from “undue foreign influence,” DeSantis said at a press conference, noting that the bill will prohibit “agreements between public entities and the Communist Party of China or Cuba or any of these malignant forces.” The second bill criminalizes theft and trafficking trade secrets under Florida state law.
Foreign Policydailyjournal.net

China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness

BEIJING — Beijing has denounced a U.S. bill aimed at boosting U.S. technology to improve American competitiveness, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to hinder its development. The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress, issued a scathing statement...
Foreign PolicyUSNI News

Report to Congress on China’s People’s Liberation Army

The following is the June 4, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, China’s Military: The People’s Liberation Army (PLA). China’s military modernization is a major factor driving some observers’ concerns about China’s rise, China’s intentions toward the United States and its allies and partners, and the role China aspires to play in the world. China’s military progress also informs the widely-held view that the United States and China are engaged in a “great power competition.” Congressional actions on these issues could shape, and be shaped by, U.S. defense strategy, budgets, plans, and programs; U.S. policy toward China, U.S. partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific, and the region more generally; and U.S. defense industrial policies, among other things.
U.K.dallassun.com

'Unwritten rule allows torture prisoners in Xinjiang'

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): After a four-day hearing at a London-based tribunal on the treatment of Uyghurs, chilling testimony regarding torture of the Muslim minority has been revealed by a witness depicting blatant humans rights violation taking place in northwest China's Xinjiang province. This testimony, by a former Chinese...
ChinaForeign Policy

Beijing Plans a Slow Genocide in Xinjiang

In January, the U.S. government determined China’s actions in its northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region constituted genocide against its Uyghur ethnic minority population. Four other national parliaments have since followed suit. These determinations were mainly based on evidence of systematic suppression of births, since the United Nations’ 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide stipulates the act of “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group” constitutes an act of genocide if it is “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump claims exoneration in Lafayette Square clearing out

Former President Trump claimed exoneration after a watchdog report on Wednesday determined that his plans to walk through Lafayette Square did not influence officers' decisions to clear protesters out of the park last year. “Thank you to the Department of the Interior Inspector General for Completely and Totally exonerating me...