USCIRF Condemns Chinese Government’s Sanction on Former Commissioner
USCIRF Condemns Chinese Government’s Sanction on Former Commissioner. Washington, DC – The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) strongly condemns the Chinese government for imposing sanctions on former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore. The sanctions were reportedly imposed in retaliation for the U.S. Department of State’s 2020 International Religious Freedom Report and subsequent sanction against a Chinese official for abuses against Falun Gong practitioners. That State Department report is entirely separate and independent from USCIRF, which released its own annual report last month.www.uscirf.gov