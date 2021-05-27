Cancel
Barentz to Distribute Anti-Corrosion Products from XCP Professional

By Editorial Advisory Board
pcimag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON, OH — Barentz announced an agreement to distribute XCP Professional's line of high-performance anti-corrosive products, including XCP Rust Blocker ORIGINAL and XCP Rust Blocker CLEAR COAT. These products create a soft, long-lasting protective barrier against the effects of rust and corrosion on any steel, metal or alloy surface. XCP...

www.pcimag.com
#Corrosion#Anti#Avon#Electrical Components#Xcp Professional#Barentz Na#Xcp Rust Blocker#Engine Components#Suspension Units#Exposed Metal Surfaces#Box Sections#Storage#Electrical Connections#Vehicles#Salt Spray#Shafts#Surface#Chains#Moisture#Avon
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Businesscepro.com

SnapAV and MZ Audio Partner to Distribute Episode Products in India

SnapAV is looking to expand its global footprint by partnering with MZ Audio, an Indian distributor of a wide range of AV products, to distribute Episode audio solutions throughout the country. According to a recent press release, the partnership is designed to strengthen SnapAV’s presence in India by giving partners...
BusinessTwice

Nortek Names Leon Sievers Product Manager Of Audio Video Distribution

Nortek Control has announced that Leon Sievers has joined the company as the new product manager of AV distribution. His responsibilities are focused on driving innovation and product management for the ELAN, Gefen, and Xantech brands. He reports to Jeff Shaw, senior director of product management for Nortek Control. Well...
Technologyphoenixherald.com

Datasea's Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Launched 5G Messaging Product Version 3.0 and Entered Into Several Purchase and Distribution Agreements

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2021 / Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) ('Datasea'), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education- related technologies in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('Shuhai Zhangxun') has launched 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform ('5G MMCP) Version 3.0 and signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G Messaging Services.
Healthtctmd.com

FDA: Medtronic Stops Production and Distribution of Troubled HeartWare VAD

In a letter to healthcare providers, the US Food and Drug Administration said today that Medtronic has ceased the sale and distribution of its HeartWare ventricular assist device (HVAD) system. The action was taken due to a higher frequency of neurological adverse events and death compared with other commercially available durable left ventricular assist devices (LVADs).
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Pet Palette to Distribute Suchgood Dental Products

Pet Palette has formed a distribution partnership with Suchgood, a St. Charles, Mo.-based manufacturer of brushless dental care solutions, including dental breath sprays, oral care gel and water additive varieties. “At home dental care for pets can be intimidating for some pet owners as most animals do not enjoy having...
Hair CareHappi

Professional Hair Care Innovates with Salon Products

Wellness is permeating all aspects of beauty right now. Professional hair care has certainly branched out in the past year to meet these consumer-driven self-care needs for 2021. Despite business shutdowns and new restrictions such as booking fewer clients per diem, marketers, both multinational and indie, have expanded their offerings of professional hair care to include fortifying products that promise to safeguard color and boost hair strength.
Physicsarxiv.org

Distributed entangled state production by using quantum repeater protocol

We consider entangled state production utilizing a full optomechanical arrangement, based on which we create entanglement between two far three-level V-type atoms using a quantum repeater protocol. At first, we consider eight identical atoms (1; 2;...; 8), while adjacent pairs (i; i + 1) with i = 1; 3; 5; 7 have been prepared in entangled states and the atoms 1, 8 are the two target atoms. The three-level atoms (1,2,3,4) and (5,6,7,8) distinctly become entangled with the system including optical and mechanical modes by performing the interaction in optomechanical cavities between atoms (2,3) and (6,7), respectively. Then, by operating appropriate measurements, instead of Bell state measurement which is a hard task in practical works, the entangled states of atoms (1,4) and (5,8) are achieved. Next, via interacting atoms (4,5) of the pairs (1,4) and (5,8) and operating proper measurement, the entangled state of target atoms (1,8) is obtained. In the continuation, entropy and success probability of the produced entangled state are then evaluated. It is observed that the time period of entropy is increased by increasing the mechanical frequency and by decreasing optomechanical coupling strength to the field modes. Also, in most cases, the maximum of success probability is increased by decreasing G and via decreasing.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Motorcycle Handle Grip Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Motorcycle Handle Grip industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Motorcycle Handle Grip Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
Industrychemengonline.com

MAN Energy Solutions and thyssenkrupp to work on autonomous operation of turbomachinery

MAN Energy Solutions SE (Augsburg, Germany) and the thyssenkrupp business unit Uhde (Dortmund, Germany) are looking to drive forward the development, testing and marketing of autonomous turbomachinery systems operation for the nitric acid production industry and have signed a cooperation agreement to this effect. The two major German companies will use artificial intelligence (AI) to aid decision-making in nitric-acid plant operation. It will involve taking real-time account of data, such as product price, yield, efficiency, emissions, energy costs, process stability, and forecast maintenance requirements.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Carbon Fiber Geogrid Market Size Share Analysis and System Production (2020-2025)

Carbon Fiber Geogrid Market Latest Research Report 2020:. The new report offers a powerful combination of latest, in-depth research studies on the Carbon Fiber Geogrid market. The authors of the report are highly experienced analysts and possess deep market knowledge. Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure...
Electronics3DPrint.com

MakerBot Adds Smart HEPA Filtration System to 3D Printing

The 3D printing industry has known for several years that desktop extrusion systems can produce some noxious byproducts, specifically volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and ultrafine particles (UFPs). However, manufacturers have been slow to rectify this issue, with only one so far achieving a GREENGUARD certification from UL. Stratasys subsidiary MakerBot has stepped up to the plate and developed its new Clean Air System for its METHOD and METHOD X 3D printers.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

The Satellite-based Earth Observation Services Market throws light on business drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key statistics factors. The report has been designed and presented in the form of tables and figures and other statistical to generate higher reader perception. The research report study on important details about key players, current trends, future scope, development expansion strategies. The report also covers the future timelines, accurate growth predictions, and forecast estimations, and fast-changing market forces.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Widebody Engine MRO JV In Poland To Freeze Operations

The reduction in global widebody flying is prompting GE Aviation and Lufthansa Technik to “freeze” their engine joint venture in Poland. The XEOS joint venture facility in Sroda Slaska, near Warsaw, opened in September 2019 to provide MRO services for two widebody aircraft engine types: the GEnx-2Bs... Widebody Engine MRO...
Technologynavalnews.com

Northrop Grumman to Develop C5ISR and Control Systems for Future USCG OPC

In a newly expanded role as C5ISR systems integrator, Northrop Grumman is responsible for integrating all cyber hardened C5ISR systems, including command and control, communications, navigation and the shipboard computer networking systems. “With C5ISR and control system test and integration underway, the ESG-Northrop Grumman team hasn’t missed a beat.”. “The...
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Airbus Helicopters to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik to boost MRO capabilities

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Airbus Helicopters has entered an agreement with German firm ZF Friedrichshafen to acquire ZF Luftfahrttechnik to strengthen its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. The transaction also aims to maintain and improve...