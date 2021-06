Today’s learners want more dynamic and interactive online courses, which gives rise to interactive online training programs. Active learning required direct participation of the learners, rather than just one-way action where teachers simply read a text or show some slides to them. In online learning, it is challenging to involve your learners in this whole process, and for that, you need to design interactive online courses using new technologies. This blog provides a step-by-step guide on how to create an interactive online course or interactive training modules. But first, let’s look at some interactive training basics.