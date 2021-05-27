Dow Jumps Triple-Digits on Jobs Data, Recovery Optimism
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is adding to this morning's gains, last seen up 103 points as better-than-expected initial jobless claims data boosts market sentiment and sends cyclical stocks skyward. Boeing (BA), in particular, is propping up the blue-chip index, with hopes for a smooth economic recovery front-and-center. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are modestly higher as well, though the tech-heavy latter lags behind reopening plays.www.schaeffersresearch.com