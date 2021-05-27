Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Jumps Triple-Digits on Jobs Data, Recovery Optimism

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is adding to this morning's gains, last seen up 103 points as better-than-expected initial jobless claims data boosts market sentiment and sends cyclical stocks skyward. Boeing (BA), in particular, is propping up the blue-chip index, with hopes for a smooth economic recovery front-and-center. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are modestly higher as well, though the tech-heavy latter lags behind reopening plays.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Infrastructure#S P 500#Energy Stocks#Jobs Data#Dji#Boeing#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Senate#Republicans#Treasury#Williams Sonoma Stock#Vtnr#Ocft#Chef Inc Lrb#Ttcf#Vertex Energy Inc Lrb#Royal Dutch Shell#Rds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksmorns.ca

Dow futures slip ahead of Friday’s jobs report

Were trading 43 points, or 0.1%, lower at 34,524. was off 1.05 points to 4,190.25, a decline of less than 0.1%. were up 1.50 points, or less than 0.1%, to reach 13,530.75. closed down 23.34 points, or 0.1%, at 34,577.04, snapping a five-day win streak. The S&P 500. SPX,. -0.36%
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stocks rise on Wall Street as jobs report calms Fed fears

Stocks are pushing higher on Wall Street Friday after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, according to the Labor Department. It's an improvement from April's sluggish...
Stockstvnewscheck.com

Dow Advances 179, Nasdaq Climbs 200

Stocks ended the week higher on Friday as U.S. jobs report calmed Fed fears. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% and finished with a 0.6% gain for the week. Technology stocks were biggest gainers and did the most to drive the broader market higher. Microsoft rose 2.1% and Apple added 1.9%. Communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending also made solid gains.
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise after May jobs report

NEW YORK, June 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, even after weaker-than-expected payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179.35 points, or 0.52 percent, to 34,756.39. The S&P 500 added 37.04 points, or 0.88 percent, to 4,229.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 199.98 points, or 1.47 percent, to 13,814.49.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Press to The Upside

The S&P 500 initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday before the jobs number came out. After the United States announced that it had added 559,000 jobs for the previous month, the markets rally due to the fact that people were worried about the Federal Reserve having to taper quantitative easing after a whisper number of 1 million jobs added. Ultimately, cheap money is what the stock traders on Wall Street one, so it looks as if now that we have gotten past the jobs number, people will start to buy the S&P 500 again.
StocksGreenwichTime

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended the week with solid gains on Wall Street after a lukewarm report on the job market raised hopes the Federal Reserve will keep the accelerator floored on its support for the economy. The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May. That was an improvement...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies, Nasdaq Soars As Tech Stocks Rebound After Jobs Data Falls Short

Stocks rallied Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 125 points and poised for a second straight week of gains. Tech stocks led. The Nasdaq rallied 1.4%, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Dow Jones industrials advanced 0.3% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up 0.4%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stocks Close Higher as Tech Shares Lead After U.S. Jobs Data

Stocks finished higher Friday, with the S&P 500 falling just short of a record close, and tech shares surged after the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs to payrolls in May. The jobs report nonetheless suggested that the employment picture might slowly be improving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 179...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rise On Weak Payrolls Data; Ford Gains On Mach-E Milestone

Stocks staged a strong open Friday after a soft May payrolls report eased some concerns of a shift in Federal Reserve policy. Defense leader Northrup Grumman rallied toward a buy point. Electric vehicle stocks gained, with Ford Motor and Tesla climbing. Earnings news fueled strength in software and retail stocks, and Intel jumped to the head of the Dow Jones today.
MarketsStreet.Com

Dow Futures Bounce Higher on Jobs Data: Ford Hits Six-Year High

Global stocks edge lower ahead of today's May non-farm payroll report as inflation signals accelerate and pressure on the Fed's 'transitory' narrative continues to build. U.S. employers likely added a net new 650,000 jobs to the economy last month, analysts estimate, with wages rising 0.2% and the headline unemployment rate falling to 5.9%
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow slumps early Thursday, benchmark on verge of halting 5-day win streak, even as data show pandemic recovery taking shape

U.S. stock benchmarks were headed modestly lower Thursday morning after a string of economic reports underscored that the economy was recovering from the COVID pandemic. Initial jobless claims dropped by 20,000 to 385,000 in the week ended May 29, the government said Thursday, marking the fifth decline in a row and a fresh low in the era of COVID. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims would slip to a seasonally adjusted 393,000. On top of that, private-sector employment surged by 978,000 in May, according to Automatic Data Processing Inc.'s National Economic Report,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Cuts Losses as Cyclicals Shine to Offset Churn in Tech

Investing.com – The Dow cuts losses Thursday as upbeat labor data spurred a rally in cyclicals, with financials and energy stocks rising to offset losses in tech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 18 points, but had been 265 points down intraday. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.61%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.3%.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Stocks move lower on Wall Street; AMC slumps on stock sale

Stocks mostly fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as investors weighed the latest economic reports showing that unemployment claims are falling but labor costs are rising. Markets have been wobbly all week as investors closely watch the labor markets for more signs of economic growth and consider any...
Stocksdistincttoday.net

Tech shares lead stocks lower on Wall Street

Technology companies helped drag stocks lower Thursday on Wall Street, knocking the S&P 500 into the red for the week. The benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index dropped 0.4% and is now on track for a 0.3% loss for the week. Technology companies, whose pricey valuations make them more sensitive to inflation fears, were the biggest weight on the market. Microsoft fell 0.6% and Apple lost 1.2%.
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Finding Buyers When Dips

The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday again as traders freak out about the initial Jobless Claims, being under 400,000. While this would sound like a good thing for the economy, the reality is that Wall Street is more worried about cheap money coming out of the Federal Reserve than anything else. There were concerns about the Federal Reserve being forced to taper sooner rather than later, so algorithms went buck wild.