Dow Jumps Triple-Digits on Jobs Data, Recovery Optimism

The S&P 500 initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday before the jobs number came out. After the United States announced that it had added 559,000 jobs for the previous month, the markets rally due to the fact that people were worried about the Federal Reserve having to taper quantitative easing after a whisper number of 1 million jobs added. Ultimately, cheap money is what the stock traders on Wall Street one, so it looks as if now that we have gotten past the jobs number, people will start to buy the S&P 500 again.