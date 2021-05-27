Kentucky housing market pending sales volume up nearly 50%

Kentucky Lottery officials say sales figures are remaining strong — and higher than at any other point in the 32-year history of the organization. At the board of directors meeting Monday, Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison reported fiscal year-to-date sales from July through April totaled $1.3 billion, which is $369.7 million, or 39.6 percent, more than the same period last year, and $248.9 million more than budget. For context, the Lottery sold $1.2 billion in tickets for the entirety of fiscal year 2020.