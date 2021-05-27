Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky housing market pending sales volume up nearly 50%

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — The aggregate volume in pending home sales contracts for the state of Kentucky reached a record high last month, with $2.2 billion in transactions under contract in April 2021. The figure represents a 47% increase over the $1.5 billion in pending sales volume for both April 2020 and 2019. Home sales numbers continue to be up year-over-year, but the meteoric rise in volume is largely due to the higher prices that the current housing market is commanding.

