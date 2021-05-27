NVDA's Crypto Surge Dims Earnings Beat

Cryptocurrencies have outperformed all other financial assets in the limited period they have been around. Critics have predicted their downfall from the beginning. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, have not only stood the test of time, but have also grown into more than just a substitute for fiat; they are now a reliable digital store of value. Cryptocurrencies had a strong first decade, but their market instability has always been a source of concern for investors. However, it is this uncertainty that provides a plethora of lucrative opportunities for investors to profit from rising and falling stocks.