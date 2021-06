VERGENNES | Vergennes Police reported that they are still investigating what is described as an attempted teen abduction that occurred May 1. A 13-year-old girl told police that a red SUV, with Vermont license plates and with two men on board, had approached her in the city near the area of West Main and Canal streets. One of the men, a passenger in the vehicle, was described as white, age 30ish, wearing sunglasses and sporting a beard. No specific details about the driver were available at this time. The teen said the vehicle had Vermont-themed bumper stickers on the rear bumper.