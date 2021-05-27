Fed Update, Jobs Data In Focus During Memorial Day Week

Prepare thyself. For the furor. For the overreaction. For the revision. Oh... I do see a revision in our very near-term future. Just as a reminder, about a month ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) number that badly disappointed the community of economists with a print of 266,000. Consensus had been for something just under 1 million jobs created. Never mind these government agencies charged with keeping track of such things continue to seasonally adjust the data with whatever salt and pepper they deem necessary. The "real" or unsalted number for April was a cool 1.1 million jobs created, so our economist friends really were not all that far out in the woods after all.