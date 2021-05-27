Fed Update, Jobs Data In Focus During Memorial Day Week
As May comes to a close and June gets underway, investors have no shortage of economic data and earnings to look forward to. They'll have to stave off their anticipation though, as the markets are closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Once markets reopen on Tuesday, the deluge of data includes an update to the Federal Reserves latest Beige Book report, more initial and continuing jobless claims data, and an ADP employment report.