Options Traders Pile on Discount Retailer After Earnings Beat
Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) took a trip to the earnings confessional this morning, reporting first-quarter earnings of $2.82 per share, well above Wall Street's projections of $2.19 per share. The retailer's revenue was in line with forecasts, too, while comparable-store sales experienced a smaller-than-expected dip as customers hit the stores with a fresh round of stimulus checks. In response, Dollar General raised its full-year forecast. At last check, the security was last seen up 2.3% to trade at $204.66.www.schaeffersresearch.com