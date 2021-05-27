Cancel
Options Traders Pile on Discount Retailer After Earnings Beat

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) took a trip to the earnings confessional this morning, reporting first-quarter earnings of $2.82 per share, well above Wall Street's projections of $2.19 per share. The retailer's revenue was in line with forecasts, too, while comparable-store sales experienced a smaller-than-expected dip as customers hit the stores with a fresh round of stimulus checks. In response, Dollar General raised its full-year forecast. At last check, the security was last seen up 2.3% to trade at $204.66.

