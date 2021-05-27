Options Traders Pile on Discount Retailer After Earnings Beat

While it hasn't been at the forefront of the latest "meme stock" craze, tech concern Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) is popping today, last seen up 11.2% to trade at $14.51 at last check. The security ditched penny stock territory one year ago culminating in a Feb. 4 record high of $42.96. Since then though, Workhorse stock has carved out a channel of lower lows. Thanks to today's bull gap, WKHS is pacing for its third consecutive close above the 60-day moving average, and now boasts a whopping 355% year-over-year lead.