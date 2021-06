If one were to travel back in time and tell an NBA fan from 2011 that in ten years, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team led by an outstanding performance from Derrick Rose would beat a title contender in a game that carried huge playoff implications for both squads, the fan’s reaction (after the initial shock of meeting someone from the future, and all the questions about teleportation and the Breaking Bad finale were satisfied) would probably be along the lines of “Wow, D-Rose and Thibs just continued to dominate the league for a decade, huh?”