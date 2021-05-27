Cancel
The Dominican Republic is open for business this summer

By Sarah Medina
Cover picture for the article

If the white sand beaches and deep blue ocean of the Dominican Republic are calling your name this year, you're in luck: The DR has some of the most lax Covid travel restrictions in North America. As part of the island's Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan, most travelers no longer need...

