Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Walmart Partners With Gap on New Home Products Line

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 11 days ago

The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are up 0.7% at $143.12 at last check, after the massive retailer announced it is partnering with Gap (GPS) to launch a new line of home products that will be sold exclusively on its website starting in June. The new collection will feature more than 400 items across décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, and comes on the heels of a booming home goods market, which was fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.schaeffersresearch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Line#Gps#Moving Average#Gap Inc#Market#Stock Options#Home Buyers#Walmart Partners With Gap#Walmart Inc Lrb#Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Walmart Stock#Home Products#Retailer#Wmt Sports#Premium Buyers#Nasdaq Omx Phlx#Options Players#Collection#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Walmart to distribute GNC products in stores and online

Select GNC products will be sold at Walmart stores and on the retailing giant’s website under terms of a new agreement, the Downtown vitamin and health supplements company announced Monday. GNC said Walmart will carry a “thoughtfully curated product assortment” of vitamins for men and women in different formats at...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,514 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Agriculturewinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart Launches Its Own Beef Line, McClaren Farms

On a day that saw some meat plants in the U.S. and Canada cancel shifts following a cyberattack on Brazilian meat megaproducer JBS, Walmart announced a move to shore up its own meat supply chain: The retailer is launching McClaren Farms, a private-label line of Angus beef. McClaren Farms is...
RetailFast Company

Gap-branded sheets and pillows are coming soon to Walmart

Gap, the ailing fashion label, wants to make a comeback. It’s planning to collaborate with other major brands, including everything from Kanye West’s luxury fashion house Yeezy to, well, one of the biggest retailers of all, Walmart. This week, Gap announced that it’s collaborating with Walmart to create GapHome, a...
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart and Gap team up to create exclusive home brand

Gap has found a home for its first-ever line of branded home décor products. Gap and Walmart have teamed up to launch a line of home goods that will be sold exclusively by Walmart. The brand, Gap Home, will debut on Walmart’s website on June 24, with a goal of making the most popular items also available in the discounter’s stores at some point.
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart, Gap will debut Gap-branded home collection

Two major brands --Walmart Inc. and Gap Inc. – are linking up to create a home goods collection. The companies announced plans Thursday to debut Gap Home, a Gap-branded home essentials collection that will be sold exclusively at Walmart. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. WMT WALMART, INC. 142.69 +0.45...
RetailPosted by
The Associated Press

Gap and Walmart Partner to Introduce Gap Home The First-Ever Home Collection from Gap, the Leading Casual Lifestyle Brand

SAN FRANCISCO & BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2021-- Gap and Walmart today announced a strategic partnership to introduce Gap Home, a new brand of home essentials available exclusively at Walmart. With this launch, two of the world’s most iconic brands have come together to bring Walmart’s scale and Gap’s brand heritage to life through signature style in a new product category for the first time – encouraging customers to shop for quality designs and timeless home essentials for their everyday lives.
RetailStreetInsider.com

Gap (GPS) and Walmart (WMT) Team Up to Create Gap Home

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gap (NYSE: GPS) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are teaming up to start a new brand called Gap Home, which will sell home essentials exclusively at Walmart. The two companies have announced a strategic partnership on Thursday.
Retailinvezz.com

Gap Home will sell exclusively on Walmart's website from 24th June.

The new brand will feature a wide range of more than 400 products. US home furnishings market grew significantly amidst the pandemic. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) said on Thursday it will soon start selling a new line of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) branded products. The fashion retailer is committed to diversifying its business, starting with a new brand that will focus primarily on home products, which will be available to buy exclusively on Walmart’s website from next month.
Retaildigitalcommerce360.com

Gap plans to sell home furnishings at Walmart

(Bloomberg)—Gap Inc., No. 19 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000, is teaming up with Walmart Inc. (No. 3) to sell the clothing label’s first-ever collection of home goods. The merchandise will range in price from $15 pillows to $65 comforters and will hit Walmart’s online shop exclusively on...
Agricultureagriculture-xprt.com

organic fertilizer production line

Dynamic fermentation mode of organic fertilizer production line. 1. Technological process of dynamic fermentation mode. Feces, bacteria, a small amount of straw (or not) - fermentation tank - automatic mixer walking on the fermentation tank mixing - granulator - screening machine - transparent greenhouse short-time drying - packaging machine - storage.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) Mulls Launch of Physical Pharmacies - Business Insider

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is weighing a push into physical pharmacies to grab a bigger slice of the prescription market, according to Business Insider. Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), Walgreens Boots Alliance...
Retailbaseballnewssource.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $350.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
Healthaustinnews.net

HAVN Life Launches New Line of Natural Health Products

Seven New Formulations That Support Brain Health and Immune Function Will Be Available Online and at Select Retail Locations Starting June 3. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the 'Company' or 'HAVN Life'), a Vancouver-based biotechnology company focused on brain health, is announcing the launch of its first retail line of natural health products. The seven SKUs-Mind Mushroom, Bacopa Brain, Rhodiola Relief, Cordyceps Perform, Chaga Immunity, Reishi Recharge and Lion's Mane-are now available at yourHAVNlife.com and will be rolling out on Amazon and at select Nesters Market stores across British Columbia later this month.
Cell Phonesprogressivegrocer.com

Walmart Rolls Out All-in-One Associate App

Walmart has taken the wraps off [email protected], a new app built in house by Walmart Global Tech for the company’s U.S. store associates. Touted as the first of its kind, the resource “provides an exclusive destination filled with new features to simplify daily tasks, serve our customers and plan for life outside of work,” wrote Drew Holler, SVP, Walmart U.S. people operations, and Kellie Romack, VP, product and associate experience, in a recent blog post. “The idea of this app started as a way to manage associates’ schedules and has grown into our single in-store app for U.S. associates, saving them time and helping them be more efficient.”
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
CarsThe Auto Chanel

Sea Foam Automotive Products - All Walmart Priced

Sea Foam: For over 80 years Sea Foam Brand of Automotive Products has been cleaning and protecting cars like yours, go ahead make it your choice when shopping at Walmart. You may not have heard of them but Sea Foam products are known among professionals for their efficiency and ease of use. They are applicable to all types of vehicles, whether sedans, SUVs, trucks, or any other recreational vehicle. Whether it's cleaning the engine, lubricating its cylinders, stabilizing fuel or fighting corrosion, the Sea Foam products are ideal for maintaining the performance and long life of your car.
Martinsville, VAFurniture Today

Hooker partners with MicroD for product visualization initiative

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Hooker Furniture Corp. has chosen to work with MicroD, a web technology provider in the home furnishings industry, on the company’s new product visualization initiative for its Bradington-Young, Sam Moore and Marq brands. “The importance of good product visualization on custom upholstery has never been more important,”...