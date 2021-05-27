Walmart Partners With Gap on New Home Products Line
The shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) are up 0.7% at $143.12 at last check, after the massive retailer announced it is partnering with Gap (GPS) to launch a new line of home products that will be sold exclusively on its website starting in June. The new collection will feature more than 400 items across décor, tabletop, bedding and bath, and comes on the heels of a booming home goods market, which was fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic.www.schaeffersresearch.com