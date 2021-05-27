USG Publishes New Guidelines for Vaccinated Individuals for Fall 2021
The University System of Georgia (USG) recently released new recommendations for university procedures for Fall 2021. “We strongly encourage faculty, staff, students and visitors to get vaccinated and will continue to do so. While the vaccines are safe and effective, it is an individual decision to receive one and will not be required to be a part of our campuses,” University System of Georgia (USG) said in a live update on May 17, 2021 on their website.thegeorgeanne.com