USG Publishes New Guidelines for Vaccinated Individuals for Fall 2021

The National Association of Home Builders says it’s important members stay up to date on the most recent information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and safety guidelines for the workplace. Here’s what the association says you should know: Most recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors, unless otherwise required by jurisdictions and businesses. And when it comes to vaccinations, employers can legally require it with some exceptions covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act or religious objections.