New York City, NY

New York Governor Condemns Anti-semitic Hate Crimes

 8 days ago
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement and condemns Series of Anti-semitic hate crimes in New York City and across the state. “I am sickened by the series of anti-Semitism acts in New York City and across the state, including the vandalism of a Synagogue on Staten Island and several kosher restaurants throughout the city, as well as ongoing harassment of members of our Jewish community. This behavior does not represent who we are as New Yorkers, and the cowards responsible for these despicable acts are only seeking to divide and intimidate us – but we will never let hate win.

