I absolutely love the reality show "Alone." We've been watching it since it started back in 2015, and the new season is underway on the History Channel. If you're not familiar with the show "Alone," I give you a quick rundown. Ten survivalists are dropped off at a pre-determined location chosen by the show's producers. The locations are remote, and each contestant is separated by miles of rugged wilderness. Each survivalist is allowed to bring 10 items with them, and whoever makes it the longest without radioing for rescue, wins $500,000.