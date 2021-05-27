Camas seniors to have in-person graduations

The Camas School District said this week it will celebrate its 2021 high school graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies in early June. “We’re really excited about it,” Camas School District Assistant Superintendent Charlene Williams told Camas School Board members during the Board’s Monday, May 24 meeting. “We have gone through several iterations of what this could look like — from last year’s drive-up ceremony to (the in-person celebrations) and every iteration in between.”