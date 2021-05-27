Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camas, WA

Camas seniors to have in-person graduations

By Kelly Moyer
camaspostrecord.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Camas School District said this week it will celebrate its 2021 high school graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies in early June. “We’re really excited about it,” Camas School District Assistant Superintendent Charlene Williams told Camas School Board members during the Board’s Monday, May 24 meeting. “We have gone through several iterations of what this could look like — from last year’s drive-up ceremony to (the in-person celebrations) and every iteration in between.”

www.camaspostrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
Washougal, WA
Education
City
Camas, WA
Camas, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Graduations#Camas High School#Graduation Ceremonies#Assistant Superintendent#Board Members#Camas School Board#Hayes Freedom High School#Discovery High#Washougal High School#Camas School District#Washougal Seniors#Hayes Freedom Graduates#Tickets#Doc Harris Stadium#This Week#Fishback Stadium#Drive#Physical Distancing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Clark cuts are not necessary

It takes more, not less, to educate and support students during the pandemic. Our state and the federal government recognized this by sending $34 million in COVID relief funds to Clark College. So why is Clark insisting on making 5 percent cuts and laying off workers?. Our community needs these...
Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....