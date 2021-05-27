Cancel
Mason County, WV

Board of Ed. approves personnel, summer feeding program

By Point Pleasant Register
 9 days ago

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met Tuesday evening to approve agenda items which included personnel matters and the summer feeding program.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: Family Medical Leave for Sarah Allinder, Teacher, Mason County Career Center, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Roberta Hall, Teacher, Beale Elementary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Bridget White, Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; transfer of Rachael Bowman, First Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Assistant Elementary Principal Curriculum and Instruction, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Judy Browning, Title 1 Teacher, Point Pleasant Primary School, to Assistant Elementary Principal Curriculum and Instruction, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Carrie Burns, Fifth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Assistant Elementary Principal Curriculum and Instruction, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Maria Eshenaur, Assistant Elementary Principal, Federal Programs/Curriculum and Instruction, Central Office Itinerant, to Assistant Principal Curriculum and Instruction/Federal Program Specialist, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Tom Nunnery, Assistant Principal, New Haven Elementary/Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, to Assistant Elementary Principal Curriculum and Instruction, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year; transfer of Cheryl Nikki Meadows, Third Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, to Fourth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year; transfer of Lauren Wamsley, Kindergarten Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective 2021/22 school year. Wamsley is being transferred from the Reduction In Force list; employment of Richelle Boswell, Sixth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year. Boswell is being hired from the Reduction In Force list; and employment of Kiersten Stanley, Speech Language Pathologist, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2021/22 school year.

For service personnel matters, the board approved the following: Family Medical Leave for Lottie Estep, Custodian, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Susan Rimmey, Custodian, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Steven Williamson, Custodian, Roosevelt Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; resignation of Judith Hughes, Cook, Point Pleasant Primary School, effective June 30, 2021, due to retirement; and employment of Melissa Doss, Custodian, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2021/22 school year.

The board approved the following as Summer Feeding Program, Ashton Elementary, Leon Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, on an as needed basis: Patricia Meadows, Michele Becher, Roberta Pullins, Trish Gilkey, Catherine Kirby, Shari Weethee, Brenda Browning and Rebecca Porter.

The board approved the April financial statement and the 2021/2022 Proposed Budget.

In additon, the board approved the following finance items: the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Integrated Speech Services, to provide Tele Speech Services for the 2021/22 school year. Special Education will be the funding source; renewal for Gordon Food Service/HPS, for the delivery of food for the 2021/22 school year at an approximate cost of $1,250,000. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source; renewal for Broughton/Prairie Farms, to provide milk products for the 2021/22 school year, at an approximate cost of $150,000. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source.

All board members, including Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter, were present during the meeting.

Point Pleasant, WV
