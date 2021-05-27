Analysts Chime in After Williams-Sonoma Cooks Up Earnings Beat

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.