Analysts Chime in After Williams-Sonoma Cooks Up Earnings Beat
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is coming off a first-quarter earnings beat, announced last night after the close. The company reported profits of $2.93 per share on $1.75 billion in revenue, the latter coming in line with analysts' estimates. The houseware retail name cited a strong demand for home goods as a result of the pandemic, and lifted its fiscal 2021 revenue outlook to low double digits to mid teens from its previous mid-to-high single digit growth projection.www.schaeffersresearch.com